Hope You Won’t Forget Unfulfilled Promises: Tejashwi Writes to PM

With Assembly elections in Bihar underway, leader of Opposition in the state Tejashwi Yadav has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointing out unfulfilled promises made by the PM ahead of 2015 elections. “Hope that you will not forget the promises made to Biharis in the last 6 years and will fulfill them,” tweeted Tejashwi, sharing screenshots his later addressed to PM Modi, dated 1 November.

Grievances

Among other grievances, Tejashwi, in the letter, wrote about the Rs 1.25 lakh crore economic package that PM Modi had promised ahead of the 2015 elections that was eventually won by the RJD's alliance with Janata Dal (United), only for the JDU to later form a coalition with BJP. He also slammed BJP’s campaign of offering free COVID-19 vaccines, after they come into circulation, in return for being elected in Bihar. His other complaints included the denial of "central" status to Patna university and the alleged "stepmotherly" treatment to a state that is at the bottom of the pile according to all indices of the NITI Ayog, of which the prime minister is the head.

Further, Tejashwi wrote:

“For how long will laws be used as an excuse to deny Bihar the special status? Can’t these laws be amended for a state that gave you 39 out of its 40 MPs? After all you have amended even the Constitution over other issues.”

He also brought up the issue migrant labourers of Bihar in other states who had to face the brunt of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

“When you could operate flights for NRIs, why were Bihar’s workers in various states ignored even as they walked thousands of miles back home?” Tejashwi Yadav