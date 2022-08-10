Nitish Kumar To Take Oath as Bihar CM for 8th Time Today, Tejashwi as His Deputy

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar with RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap in Patna on Tuesday, 9 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Nitish Kumar will take oath as chief minister of Bihar at 2 pm on Wednesday, 10 August, a day after he snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and announced a 'Mahagathbandan' of seven parties.
This will mark the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) chief's eighth stint as CM. The Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav will also take oath as the Deputy CM of the state.
This decision was taken during a key meeting of JDU MPs and MLAs conducted on Tuesday, during which Kumar accused the BJP of attempting to "break" its alliance partner.
"There was a consensus among all MPs and MLAs that we should leave the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Once that was decided, I came here and submitted my resignation as the chief minister," Kumar told the media outside the Raj Bhavan in Patna after he tendered his resignation.
The ties between Kumar and the BJP have been frosty for the last few months. The former even snubbed the party at several important Centre-led events, including the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu as President.
Kumar and Yadav have declared that they have the support of 164 MLAs and an independent in the state, taking them well beyond the majority mark in the 243-member Assembly.
Before Tuesday, the National Democratic Alliance consisted of the BJP, JD(U), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). Meanwhile, the RJD, the Congress, and the Left front made up the Mahagathbandhan – the main opposition party.
With regard to smaller parties, while Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has declared support for Kumar, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is on NDA's side so far.
At present, here is how the numbers in the state Assembly stack up:
RJD: 79 seats
BJP: 77 seats
JD(U): 45 seats
Congress: 19 seats
Left Parties: 16 seats
AIMIM: 1 seat
HAM: 4 seats
VIP: 4 seats
LJP: 1 seat
Independent: 1 seat
Vacant: 1 seat
After Kumar announced his decision to call it quits with the BJP, a number of the saffron party's leaders accused him of betraying the people of Bihar.
In a press conference, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Kumar was "disrespecting" the mandate of the people. "Is there no corruption in the RJD today? Nitish Kumar has betrayed the public's mandate," he said.
Even until Monday, some senior BJP leaders, including those from Bihar, were of the thinking that this might be a bluff to make the saffron party more accommodative of his demands.
BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Choubey accused Kumar of being "opportunistic" and said that those "betraying" Bihar want to create obstacles in its development.
"The BJP does not suppress anyone, does not betray anyone. Those people betraying Bihar want to create obstacles in its development. The development of Bihar has been a priority for us from Atal Bihari Vajpayee government to the Modi government," Choubey told a TV channel.
"Despite having lesser seats, we made him (Kumar) chief minister. He has deceived the people twice. He is suffering from arrogance," the BJP leader added.
Addressing the media, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that Kumar will be taught a lesson by the people for betraying their mandate.
