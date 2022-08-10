Nitish Kumar To Take Oath as Bihar CM for 8th Time Today, Tejashwi as His Deputy

Nitish Kumar will take oath as chief minister of Bihar at 2 pm on Wednesday, 10 August, a day after he snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and announced a 'Mahagathbandan' of seven parties.

This will mark the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) chief's eighth stint as CM. The Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav will also take oath as the Deputy CM of the state.

This decision was taken during a key meeting of JDU MPs and MLAs conducted on Tuesday, during which Kumar accused the BJP of attempting to "break" its alliance partner.