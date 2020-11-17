Bihar Cabinet: Nitish Keeps Home, Tarkishore Prasad Gets Finance

Here is the full list of which minister was handed which portfolio.

A day after taking oath with 12 other ministers, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday, 17 November, announced the list of portfolios to be allocated to each. Here are the responsibilities given to each minister, and the ones taken by the CM himself.

1. NITISH KUMAR

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) kept the home, general administration, vigilance, election and two more departments with himself.

2. TARKISHORE PRASAD

Tarkishore Prasad, of the BJP, who replaced the party's Sushil Modi as one of the state's Deputy CMs, has been handed over all the portfolios that Modi previously held. This includes Finance, Commercial Taxes, Environment and Forest, Information Technology, Disaster Management, and Urban Development.

3. RENU DEVI

The other deputy CM of the state, the BJP's Renu Devi, was given the Panchayati Raj, Backward Caste Upliftment, Extremely Backward Class Welfare, and Industry portfolios.

4. VIJAY KUMAR CHAUDHARY

The JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Chaudhary got the rural development, rural engineering, water resources, information and broadcasting and parliamentary affairs portfolios.

5. MEWALAL CHAUDHARY

The JD(U)'s Mewalal Chaudhary will be the next education minister of Bihar.

6. SHEILA KUMARI

Sheila Kumar of the BJP has been given the Transport portfolio.

7. SANTOSH KUMAR SUMAN

Santosh Kumar Suman, son of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, and leader of the Hindustan Awaam Morcha (HAM), was handed the Minor Irrigation and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Welfare portfolios.

8. MUKESH SAHANI

Mukesh Sahani, the head of the Vikaassheel Insaan Party (VIP), was given the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries portfolio.

9. MANGAL PANDEY

Former Bihar BJP chief Mangal Pandey was allotted the Health, Road, and Art and Culture portfolios.

10. AMARENDRA PRATAP

The BJP's Amarendra Pratap was given the Agriculture, Cooperatives, and Sugar Cane portfolios.

11. RAMPREET PASWAN

The BJP's Rampreet Paswan will be in-charge of Public Health Engineering.

12. JIVESH MISHRA

Jivesh Mishra has been given the tourism, mines, and labour portfolios.

13. RAMSURAT RAI