Benefit NDA or Opposition? How Prashant Kishor Swayed Results in 35 Bihar Seats

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) failed to win a single seat in the Bihar Assembly election. However, the party still played a role in shaping the outcome in several constituencies, finishing third in many places and narrowing the victory margins for both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

After drawing significant media and social media attention through a high-profile padyatra across Bihar, Kishor formally launched the Jan Suraaj Party on Gandhi Jayanti in 2024.

Less than a year later, the party contested 238 of the state’s 243 seats, but failed to win any. The party, however, impacted electipon results in several seats for both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

We take a closer look: