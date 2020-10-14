If RJD Wins, Bihar Will Become Kashmiri Terrorists’ Haven: MoS Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday, 13 October, courted controversy after he said: “If the RJD government is formed in Bihar, the terrorist (sic.) of Kashmir will start taking shelter on the soil of Bihar.”
Rai slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while addressing a rally in Vaishali's Mahanar constituency.
“If the RJD government is formed in Bihar, the terrorism that we are eliminating from Kashmir will take refuge on the soil of Bihar. This will not happen. We will not let them come. We fight with sword also we fight with hands.”Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home
The minister was in the state to campaign for the Bihar elections.
Slamming Rai’s controversial statement, RJD leader Manoj Jha said that BJP wants to divert people’s attention from issues. Manoj Jha, while talking to The Quint, said:
“They are repeating the 2005 story, that’s why they are talking about Pakistan and Kashmir. But they are not talking about the issues of employment, of migration of laborers, of education, of Muzaffarpur shelter home, they are silent on these issues.”
When The Quint asked Rai about his controversial statement, he said that the statement shouldn't be given any coverage.
He said in his clarification: “I talked about terrorism being promoted, it’s not a big deal. Terrorism is evil; if there is good government, terrorism will be curbed; terrorist means a person who spreads terror; do not emphasise on the issue,” Rai stated.
(This story was originally published in Hindi Quint)
Published: 14 Oct 2020,01:44 PM IST