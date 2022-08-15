'Will Aim for 20 Lakh Jobs': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Big Promise on I-Day

Kumar, who last week dumped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a stunning political manoeuvre, also took a veiled dig at his former ally, speaking about the futility of a population law and the efficacy of better education of women for achieving an improved fertility rate.

"What was the experience of China after it introduced population law? It has since been always revising the number of children it will allow its citizens to have. We had statistical data to suggest fertility rates declined in women with a high level of education. We worked in that direction and we are close to achieving our target," he said.

The need for population control through legislation was one of the many issues on which Kumar's Janata Dal (United) fought with the BJP until the two parties parted ways.

The longest-serving chief minister of the state, who hoisted the tricolour for a record 16th time, also spoke about the much-touted headcount of castes that his government has ordered and promised "targeted assistance for all those who are identified as socially and economically vulnerable".