Bihar Assembly Elections to Be Held in 2 Phases on 6,11 Nov; Counting on 14 Nov

Elections to Bihar's 243-seat Assembly are set to take place in two phases on 6 November and 11 November; while the counting of votes will take place on 14 November.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced the election schedule on Monday, 6 October. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which concluded in Bihar on 1 September, led to the deletion of 68.5 lakh names, leaving a total of 7.42 crore eligible electors in the state.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that all political parties had been given the final roll of Bihar electors, and added that they can still raise objections.