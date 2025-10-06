Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bihar Assembly Elections to Be Held in 2 Phases on 6,11 Nov; Counting on 14 Nov

Bihar Assembly Elections to Be Held in 2 Phases on 6,11 Nov; Counting on 14 Nov

The SIR exercise, which concluded in Bihar on 1 September, led to the deletion of 68.5 lakh names in the state.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Elections to Bihar's 243-seat Assembly are set to take place in two phases on 6 November and 11 November; while the counting of votes will take place on 14 November.</p></div>
(Photo: Screenshot/@Election Commission of India)

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced the election schedule on Monday, 6 October. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which concluded in Bihar on 1 September, led to the deletion of 68.5 lakh names, leaving a total of 7.42 crore eligible electors in the state.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that all political parties had been given the final roll of Bihar electors, and added that they can still raise objections.

<This is a developing story>

