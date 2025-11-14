Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Takes Comfortable Lead, Tejashwi Yadav Ahead From Raghopur

advertisement
Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) has taken a comfortable lead as per early trends as counting of votes is underway in Bihar's 243 Assembly constituencies on Friday, 14 November.
A record 67.13 percent of voters cast their ballots in the two phases of polling on 6 and 11 November—the highest turnout in the state since 1951.
While most exit polls have predicted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), some have said that the election could come down to the wire, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan putting up a tough fight.
Female voters exceeded male voters during polling, with 71.78 percent registered women coming out to vote. The same figure for men was 62.98 percent.
Tejashwi Yadav slammed the exit polls, claiming they were formed "under pressure" from the BJP.
The Election Commission said that this is the first time in recent history that no discrepancies were found at polling stations after scrutiny.
The SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of voter rolls in Bihar was conducted ahead of the state elections.
The key candidates in the polls are Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Samrat Chaudhary, Mangal Pandey, Maithili Thakur, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Renu Devi, and Tarkishore Prasad.
According to the Election Commission, the Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) is leading in 22 of the 28 seats it is contesting in the Bihar polls.
The BJP is currently leading in 82 seats, while the JD(U) is ahead in 75. The Mahagathbandhan are far behind as per early trends, with the RJD leading in 36 seats and the Congress in only seven.
Responding to early trends indicating a victory for the NDA, Congress leader Pawan Khera told PTI: "This is just the beginning, and we are waiting. The trends show Gyanesh Kumar Gupta is making an impact on the people of Bihar. The people have shown great courage despite issues like SIR and ‘vote chori.'"
"How effective Gyanesh Kumar Gupta will be remains to be seen. This contest is between the Election Commission of India and the people of Bihar. There was a book called ‘To Serve with Love.’ Gyanesh Kumar Gupta is writing this book for PM Modi," he added.
RJD leader and the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial-candidate Tejashwi Yadav is currently leading from the Raghopur constituency.
Singer and first-time candidate for the BJP Maithili Thakur is currently leading in the Alinagar constituency by a margin of 1,826 votes.
The NDA has taken a big lead in the polls as per early trends. While the BJP is leading in 48 seats, the JD(U) is ahead in 43. The RJD is leading in 23 seats, on the other hand, while the Congress is up in seven.
As per early trends, Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing from the Mahua constituency. LJP (RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh is currently leading in the seat.
As per early trends, the BJP is leading in 28 seats and the JD(U) in 20. On the other hand, the RJD is leading in 17 seats and the Congress in three, EC data shows.
The fate of several key candidates in the polls will be decided today, including Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Samrat Chaudhary, Mangal Pandey, Maithili Thakur, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Renu Devi, and Tarkishore Prasad.
Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary said that the NDA would win the polls by a 2/3rd majority.
"We take victory in a humble manner…I feel what Tejashwi Yadav has said to counting officers, is immature. He is desperate to be in power. And this combo of immaturity and desperation turns out to be lethal," he told PTI.
As counting of votes is underway, RJD leader Syed Junaid Makhmoor expressed confidence of the party winning by a good margin.
"It seems like we will win by a good margin. We have worked hard for this. We have contacted everyone; we met each person personally and asked questions. People appreciated the words of Tejashwi ji," he told news agency PTI.
The counting of votes for 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar began at 8 AM. Polling had been held in two phases on 6 and 11 November.