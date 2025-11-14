Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Takes Comfortable Lead, Tejashwi Yadav Ahead From Raghopur

Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Takes Comfortable Lead, Tejashwi Yadav Ahead From Raghopur

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 Live: Get real-time counting day news on The Quint with seat-wise results.

Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates

Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) has taken a comfortable lead as per early trends as counting of votes is underway in Bihar's 243 Assembly constituencies on Friday, 14 November.

A record 67.13 percent of voters cast their ballots in the two phases of polling on 6 and 11 November—the highest turnout in the state since 1951.

While most exit polls have predicted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), some have said that the election could come down to the wire, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan putting up a tough fight.

  • Female voters exceeded male voters during polling, with 71.78 percent registered women coming out to vote. The same figure for men was 62.98 percent.

  • Tejashwi Yadav slammed the exit polls, claiming they were formed "under pressure" from the BJP.

  • The Election Commission said that this is the first time in recent history that no discrepancies were found at polling stations after scrutiny.

  • The SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of voter rolls in Bihar was conducted ahead of the state elections.

  • The key candidates in the polls are Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Samrat Chaudhary, Mangal Pandey, Maithili Thakur, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Renu Devi, and Tarkishore Prasad.

Paswan's LJP(RV) Ahead in 22 of 28 Seats It's Contesing

According to the Election Commission, the Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) is leading in 22 of the 28 seats it is contesting in the Bihar polls.

NDA Far Ahead of Mahagathbandhan 

The BJP is currently leading in 82 seats, while the JD(U) is ahead in 75. The Mahagathbandhan are far behind as per early trends, with the RJD leading in 36 seats and the Congress in only seven.

'This Contest Is Between EC & People of Bihar': Congress

Responding to early trends indicating a victory for the NDA, Congress leader Pawan Khera told PTI: "This is just the beginning, and we are waiting. The trends show Gyanesh Kumar Gupta is making an impact on the people of Bihar. The people have shown great courage despite issues like SIR and ‘vote chori.'"

"How effective Gyanesh Kumar Gupta will be remains to be seen. This contest is between the Election Commission of India and the people of Bihar. There was a book called ‘To Serve with Love.’ Gyanesh Kumar Gupta is writing this book for PM Modi," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav Leads From Raghopur

RJD leader and the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial-candidate Tejashwi Yadav is currently leading from the Raghopur constituency.

BJP's Maithili Thakur Leading in Alinagar

Singer and first-time candidate for the BJP Maithili Thakur is currently leading in the Alinagar constituency by a margin of 1,826 votes.

NDA Takes Big Lead As Per Early Trends

The NDA has taken a big lead in the polls as per early trends. While the BJP is leading in 48 seats, the JD(U) is ahead in 43. The RJD is leading in 23 seats, on the other hand, while the Congress is up in seven.

Tej Pratap Yadav Trailing in Mahua

As per early trends, Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing from the Mahua constituency. LJP (RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh is currently leading in the seat.

Early Trends Show BJP Leading in 5 Seats

As per early trends, the BJP is leading in 28 seats and the JD(U) in 20. On the other hand, the RJD is leading in 17 seats and the Congress in three, EC data shows.

Key Candidates

The fate of several key candidates in the polls will be decided today, including Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Samrat Chaudhary, Mangal Pandey, Maithili Thakur, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Renu Devi, and Tarkishore Prasad.

'Tejashwi is Immature, Desperate for Power': Bihar Minister

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary said that the NDA would win the polls by a 2/3rd majority.

"We take victory in a humble manner…I feel what Tejashwi Yadav has said to counting officers, is immature. He is desperate to be in power. And this combo of immaturity and desperation turns out to be lethal," he told PTI.

'Will Win By Good Margin': RJD's Syed Makhmoor

As counting of votes is underway, RJD leader Syed Junaid Makhmoor expressed confidence of the party winning by a good margin.

"It seems like we will win by a good margin. We have worked hard for this. We have contacted everyone; we met each person personally and asked questions. People appreciated the words of Tejashwi ji," he told news agency PTI.

Counting of Votes Underway 

The counting of votes for 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar began at 8 AM. Polling had been held in two phases on 6 and 11 November.

Published: 14 Nov 2025,08:06 AM IST

