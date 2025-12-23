'Big Win for Us': Court Rejects UP Govt's Application in Dadri Lynching Case

In October this year, the UP government had submitted an application, invoking Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to demand dropping the charges against the accused in Dadri lynching case, a decade after the heinous crime took place.

In its application the government had used arguments such as: "inconsistent statements by family," no possession of firearm/sharp weapon" and "to restore social harmony."

On Tuesday, Additional District Judge Saurabh Dwivedi rejected their application and also directed that the case be heard on a regular basis and to speed up the process of recording all the evidence in this case.