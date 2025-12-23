'Big Win for Us': Court Rejects UP Govt's Application in Dadri Lynching Case

advertisement
A court in Surajpur on Tuesday, 23 December has rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's application to drop all the charges against the accused in the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq.
"The application was on 'baseless' and 'unfounded' claims, the court observed," Advocate Yusuf Saifi told The Quint.
In October this year, the UP government had submitted an application, invoking Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to demand dropping the charges against the accused in Dadri lynching case, a decade after the heinous crime took place.
In its application the government had used arguments such as: "inconsistent statements by family," no possession of firearm/sharp weapon" and "to restore social harmony."
On Tuesday, Additional District Judge Saurabh Dwivedi rejected their application and also directed that the case be heard on a regular basis and to speed up the process of recording all the evidence in this case.
On the night of 28 September 2015, fifty-two-year-old Akhlaq and his son Danish were dragged out of their home in Bisada, Dadri. A mob attacked them following an announcement at a temple that the family had consumed beef. Danish survived, but Akhlaq did not.
The case is currently at the evidence stage and the next hearing in the case is on 6 January 2026.