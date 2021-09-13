Bhupendra Patel To Take Oath as Gujarat CM Today; Amit Shah To Attend

BJP leader Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to take oath as chief minister of Gujarat at 2:20 pm on Monday, 13 September. Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive in the state to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

"The newly-appointed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party's legislature, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, presented a proposal to form a new government under his leadership, at the Raj Bhawan. Accepting the proposal, he was invited to take oath as the Chief Minister on September 13, 2021 at 2:20 pm," Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat tweeted in Hindi.