Bhupendra Patel To Take Oath as Gujarat CM Today; Amit Shah To Attend

(Photo: PTI)
BJP leader Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to take oath as chief minister of Gujarat at 2:20 pm on Monday, 13 September. Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive in the state to attend the swearing-in ceremony.
"The newly-appointed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party's legislature, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, presented a proposal to form a new government under his leadership, at the Raj Bhawan. Accepting the proposal, he was invited to take oath as the Chief Minister on September 13, 2021 at 2:20 pm," Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat tweeted in Hindi.
Bhupendra Patel was chosen as the new chief minister of Gujarat on Sunday, a day after the premature exit of former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from the post.
CM-designate Patel on Monday met his predecessor, Rupani, at the latter's residence in Gandhinagar, hours before his swearing-in ceremony, as per news agency ANI.
"Bhupendra Patel is capable. We believe BJP will win the upcoming elections in the state under his leadership," Rupani had been quoted as saying by ANI on Sunday.
Patel has been serving as a BJP MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad.
Patel is also a member of the politically influential community of Patidars, and serves as a trustee for community organisations Sardardham and Vishwa Umiya Foundation, as per a Hindustan Times report.
His appointment has been understood as a strategic move by the BJP top brass ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections in 2022.
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, whose name had appeared on the speculated list of probables for the top post, said that he was not upset over Bhupendra Patel's appointment.
"I'm not upset (on the party naming Bhupendra Patel as CM). I've been working in BJP since I was 18 & will keep on working. Whether I get a position in the party or not, I will continue serving in the party," the deputy chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"Bhupendra Patel is my old family friend. I congratulated him. We will be happy to see him take oath as CM. He has also asked for my guidance whenever needed," he added.
