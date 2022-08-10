BJP President JP Nadda Appoints Sunil Bansal as General Secretary of the Party

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BJP President JP Nadda Appoints Sunil Bansal as General Secretary of the Party

Bansal has also been appointed as the state incharge of the party for West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

Sunil Bansal.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sunil Bansal.</p></div>

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday, 10 August, appointed Sunil Bansal as the national general secretary of the party.

Bansal, who was previously the BJP general secretary in Uttar Pradesh, has also been appointed as the state incharge of the party for West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana.

Additionally, Dharampal Singh was appointed as general secretary (organisation) of the party in Uttar Pradesh while Karmveer Singh was appointed as the general secretary (organisation) of the party in Jharkhand.

