In Pictures | Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Delhi; Sonia, Priyanka join Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi addresses the masses as Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Delhi on 24 December.
(Photo: Congress)
Congress members, led by Rahul Gandhi, march through the national capital.
Senior Congress member Rahul Gandhi was seen addressing the masses on unemployment and inflation as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered national capital Delhi on 24 December.
Rahul Gandhi was on 24 December joined by his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi.
A Congress supporter, dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi, seen at the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Supporters of the Congress party gather in large numbers to witness the Bharat Jodo Yatra, as it passes from Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi addresses the masses as Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Delhi on 24 December.
Congress supporters gather in large numbers to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra even as temperatures dip in the national capital on 24 December.
Congress supporters seen campaigning against the rise in prices of gas cylinders.
Young persons seen supporting the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)