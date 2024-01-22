'Not Scared,' Says Rahul as Congress Alleges Attack by BJP Workers During Yatra

Congress party has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party workers attacked Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday, 21 January.
(Photo: PTI)
A crowd with flags of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 21 January, allegedly attempted to attack the convoy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) in Assam's Sonitpur district.
“20-25 BJP workers came in front of my bus with flags. When I came out of the bus, they ran away. What do they think, that the Congress party is scared of BJP and RSS workers?… Whichever posters of ours they want to tear, they can tear. No matter how many placards they tear, it won’t make any difference to us," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a rally at Nagaon on Sunday.
In a purported video of the incident uploaded by Congress, the crowd can be seen carrying BJP flags. It was chanting "Modi-Modi" and "Jai Shree Ram" slogans, as per the video.
Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also alleged that his car was attacked by the a crowd carrying BJP flags. He also uploaded a video of the incident.
My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM's doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on," he posted on X.
Later in the evening, Gandhi also was met with chants of “Rahul Gandhi Go Back” in Nagaon, reported The Indian Express.
In view of the attacks in Assam, All India Congress Committee has called for protests across state and district headquarters.
"In light of these events, it is requested that massive protest demonstrations may be held in State and District headquarters by the PCCs, involving our senior leaders and party functionaries tomorrow evening, the 22nd January, 2024. Let us come together to strongly oppose these heinous, planned violent attacks on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," the AICC statement said.
Replying to Ramesh's post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed state police register a case into his allegations.
He also said, "On the eve of Shri Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha, Ram Bhakts have every right to chant Jai Shri Ram. Rahul Gandhi shouldn’t lose his cool and be allergic to the chanting of Jai Shri Ram . He cannot instigate violence and threaten the public in this manner."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)