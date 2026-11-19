On the morning of 1 November, 59-year-old Mohd Shahjamal Sheikh, Principal of the Alomganj Rangamati Senior Secondary School, was sitting in his residence in Alomganj, Assam's Dhubri district, unperturbed by the noise outside.

He was mentally disturbed as his family, including his wife and daughter-in-law, had met with a road accident the night before, and were admitted in the hospital. Suddenly, a group of local people entered his house and informed him that bulldozers were going to demolish the Kamal Peer Sahabuddin Aulia Mazar, a religious shrine in the semi-urban locality. Over 100 years old, the mazar was set up in veneration to the revered Sufi saint, Sahabuddin Aulia.

Sheikh, who is secretary of the mazar committee and a respectable man in the area, told The Quint that locals had become "agitated" at the news. In the case of this shrine, it came up first and localities grew around it, he said.

On the same day, around 550 families living in the Bengali Muslim-majority Alomganj Part IX locality near the mazar were evicted and their houses demolished in an eviction drive. The demolition operation began at 6 am under heavy police deployment, bringing down homes in the area where nearly 4,000 people had been living. Over 50 bulldozers were deployed by the state authorities to demolish houses and other structures built across approximately 650 bighas of land.

Residents were seen crying and offering prayers at the Sahabuddin Aulia Mazar and staged a protest against its demolition during the eviction drive.