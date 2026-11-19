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On the morning of 1 November, 59-year-old Mohd Shahjamal Sheikh, Principal of the Alomganj Rangamati Senior Secondary School, was sitting in his residence in Alomganj, Assam's Dhubri district, unperturbed by the noise outside.
He was mentally disturbed as his family, including his wife and daughter-in-law, had met with a road accident the night before, and were admitted in the hospital. Suddenly, a group of local people entered his house and informed him that bulldozers were going to demolish the Kamal Peer Sahabuddin Aulia Mazar, a religious shrine in the semi-urban locality. Over 100 years old, the mazar was set up in veneration to the revered Sufi saint, Sahabuddin Aulia.
Sheikh, who is secretary of the mazar committee and a respectable man in the area, told The Quint that locals had become "agitated" at the news. In the case of this shrine, it came up first and localities grew around it, he said.
On the same day, around 550 families living in the Bengali Muslim-majority Alomganj Part IX locality near the mazar were evicted and their houses demolished in an eviction drive. The demolition operation began at 6 am under heavy police deployment, bringing down homes in the area where nearly 4,000 people had been living. Over 50 bulldozers were deployed by the state authorities to demolish houses and other structures built across approximately 650 bighas of land.
Residents were seen crying and offering prayers at the Sahabuddin Aulia Mazar and staged a protest against its demolition during the eviction drive.
The land where eviction was carried out has reportedly been earmarked for an industrial park. Not too many details about the park are publicly known yet, but it will reportedly be set up over 3,000 bighas of land in Dhubri, and that the said land will be handed over to the industrial department.
The Alomganj region is ecologically delicate as it is made up of shifting chawrs (riverine islands) caused due to river erosion. Explaining why the particular site was chosen for the construction of the industrial park despite the environmental irregularities, Dhubri's DC Dibakar Nath said,
Nath further stated that the lands were 'khas' lands, and that out of 800 bigha of khas land in Alomganj IX, eviction was carried out in 650 bighas. The government of Assam holds title to khas land under frameworks like the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886. It differs from private patta land or ceiling-surplus land.
Speaking to The Quint, Nurjamal Islam, Vice President of the Central Committee of All Assam Minorities Students Union (AAMSU), who led a 25-member delegation to Alomganj on 4 November, said, "People have been staying here since the 1950s-60s. They were paying taxes. However, in 2005, the government stopped taking tax and turned the land into khas land. However, the government acknowledged them as Indian citizens.”
The mass eviction at Alomganj is not the only incident of eviction of Bengali Muslim families in Assam in recent times. In October this year, eviction was carried out in Lutumari Reserve Forest in Nagaon and Golaghat districts displacing more than 1,000 families, mainly from the Bengali Muslim community.
Regarding the demolition of the shrine, DC Nath told The Quint, “We are looking to shift the shrine someplace else by following all the religious rituals. We are having a dialogue with the local religious leaders regarding this.”
"We are focusing on Block IX because maximum khas land lies here. Among the evicted people, most have additional land elsewhere where they have settled. Some have settled with their relatives. For people who have no land elsewhere, we have earmarked two places nearby, 300 bighas and 200 bighas, where we can settle them," Nath said.
“Of this, nearly 150 bighas involve approximately 160 petitioners whose cases are pending before the Gauhati High Court,” Nath added.
Around 160 families have filed petition against the eviction, and thus have not yet been evicted. Their petition is being heard at the court. These 160 families occupy 150 bighas of land chosen for demolition.
Nath said the administration would submit an affidavit before the court and proceed in accordance with the directions issued by the Gauhati High Court. He described the operation as peaceful, citing the elaborate security arrangements deployed.
As per reports by media organisations like Scroll, at least 19,000 families, a majority of them Muslim, have faced eviction in the last 10 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in Assam.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Alomganj drive. He said more evictions are to come in a post on X.
Alomganj, a Gram Panchayat under Gauripur Revenue Circle, is divided into nine blocks. As per the 2011 Census, Part IX has a population of 6,008 people. A predominantly Bengali Muslim locality, all the 550 evicted families were reportedly from the community.
Regarding the demography of the area, Sheikh said, “People here mainly are daily wagers. I did a survey on my students about the profession of their parents. Out of 500 students, 25-30 students have parents who passed high school. Many people from here go to states like Karnataka and Kerala to work as daily labourers."
Jomir Uddin, one of the evicted people, told The Quint,
A mason by profession, he added that his family settled here 30-35 years back from Jaleswar.
Regarding the process of eviction, DC Nath said, “We had sent the families show cause notice around July. Then there was a hearing on ADC level where their documents were verified and conditionalities were checked. The condition here is that the people living on khas land have had to live here for three generations, which is 75 years, that too up to 2010.”
He said that the evicted people were Indian citizens. “However, citizenship law and land law are different. These people can't have ownership over this land if they haven't lived here for three generations,” he said.
However, when asked how the people, despite not having land rights, got electricity and water supply, Nath said, “Even in the past, eviction had been planned but somehow it couldn't be carried out conclusively.”
Joynal Uddin Mollah, 59, who claims he was born in India, was also among the evicted people. He told The Quint, “We submitted 1951 and 1966 National Register of Citizenship (NRC) revenue papers during our hearing. But they told us we were not eligible for ownership of this land as we had not stayed here for three generations. My father came from Bhakuamari in Fakirganj. My family didn't buy land here. They cleared 10 bigha of forest land and settled here. I live here with two of my younger brothers. We are traders of fish and we have a pucca house here.”
Anirul Haque, a Dhubri-based advocate representing 73 evicted families, said,
Shahjamal Sheikh, whose family settled here in 1963, said, “We bought 13 bigha and 19 lecha land. At that time, the area was completely surrounded by forests and there were no other families there. In 1969, my father bought another 19 bigha land.The government turned these lands into khas land. Earlier, we were paying tax. In 2005, the government stopped taking tax. Now, they have evicted us from the 13 bigha land. We are currently staying on our 19 bigha land.”
The settlers in Alomganj are mainly nodi-bhongiya or erosion-affected people. Historically, riverbank erosion by the Brahmaputra and its tributaries has been the single most destructive environmental force in Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar (which was carved out of Dhubri in 2016). Dhubri can be called the worst affected district from erosion in Assam.
“The evicted people settled here from Bhasan, Padmadanga, Fakirganj, Salmara etc. They are erosion-affected people,” said advocate Anirul Haque.
Dhubri-based advocate and activist Masud Zaman told The Quint, “The entire South Salmara subdivision has been eroded by the Brahmaputra river. In fact, the office of South Salmara Circle Office has been eroded along with branches of many banks. Now those offices operate out of Dhubri town. Many of those people have erosion certificates which is a government document which says their land has been eroded. It helps them get a land patta. They stopped giving these certificates in Tarun Gogoi's time.”
An erosion certificate is an official document issued by the state revenue department that certifies an individual or family has lost land due to riverbank erosion. It is a legal proof of original habitat while it also helps in getting rehabilitation and relief. DC Nath, however, said that even if there is erosion somewhere, there is deposition elsewhere.
Meanwhile, Jomir Uddin, whose family has been evicted, said, "We don't have land elsewhere. We are living in makeshift camps made of tarpaulin. Also, our belongings and furniture are on the street. So we can't leave those and live elsewhere. For now, I am living on the road with my family."
(Nabarun Guha is an independent journalist reporting on news and politics from Assam.)
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