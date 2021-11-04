Bengal Minister and TMC Veteran Leader Subrata Mukherjee Passes Away at 75

West Bengal Ministers Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee address the press after meeting Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi regarding the Army’s Vehicle Data Collection Exercise in Kolkata, 2 December 2016.
West Bengal Panchayat Minister and veteran TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee passed away at SSKM hospital in Kolkata, following a severe cardiac arrest at 9:22 pm on 4 November.
Mukherjee, who passed away at 75, was admitted to SSKM after a health checkup on 24th October. He was shifted to the Woodburn ward after complaining of breathing problems.
He had undergone angioplasty, but his health kept deteriorating. He was rushed to the intensive critical care unit of the cardiology department on Thursday evening.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke down in tears as she spoke to the press about his death.
Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim said that this is a huge loss for Bengal.
TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said that he was a "striking personality, whether it was on the ruling side or when he was in the opposition." TMC MP Derek O Brien said that he always had a distinct point of view about things.
Admiring his legacy, CPI-M MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya called him a "to the point person" who used "his power only to serve people and not himself".
Mukherjee's mortal remains will be kept at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata Friday morning for people to pay their last respects.
(This is a developing story)
