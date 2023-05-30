Balubhau Dhanorkar, Congress' Lone Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra, Passes Away

Congress' Lone Maharashtra MP Balu Dhanorkar No More
(Photo: Facebook/Balu Dhanorkar)
Suresh Dhanorkar aka Balubhau, the Congress party's only Lok Sabha MP died on Tuesday, 30 May, after days of being treated for complications following a surgery for kidney stones. He was 47.
Dhanorkar, who represented the Chandrapur constituency, underwent the surgery in Nagpur on 26 May following which he was flown to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
"He was admitted to a Nagpur-based hospital last week for the treatment of kidney stones. He was later shifted to New Delhi but he could not survive," Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
Political journey: Dhanorkar started his political career with the Shiv Sena in 2014 by winning the assembly election from Chandrapur district. He later joined the Congress and defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Hansraj Ahir from Chandrapur to become the Lok Sabha MP.
His wife Pratibha won the Warora-Bhadrawati assembly seat in 2019.
Condolences pour in: Tributes poured in from across parties for Dhanorkar.
"Saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of Shri Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar, Congress MP (Lok Sabha) from Chandrapur Maharashtra. He was a grassroots leader. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. May they get the strength to overcome this loss," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor condoled the Dhanorkar's death.
"Sad to learn that our @INCIndia parliamentary colleague, Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar (MP from Chandrapur constituency in Maharashtra) passed away overnight, the second demise of a Congress MP during the 17th Lok Sabha. He was only 47. My condolences to his loved ones. Om Shanti," Tharoor tweeted.
"Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sh. Suresh Dhanorkar ji, INC MP from Chandrapur. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his party colleagues, wishing them lots of strength to cope with their loss," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
"He was known as a leader who united with the people of Chandrapur, a brave public representative, a conscientious public servant. With his death, we have lost a young leader who was closely connected with the people," Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar tweeted in Marathi.
"Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Congress MP from Chandrapur, Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar @BalubhauOffice.A true congressman who was loved by the masses. Condolences to his family, friends & supporters," Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV said.
