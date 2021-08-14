14 August Will Be Observed As Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi

Graphic: The Quint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in memory of people’s struggles and sacrifices during that period.
The Prime Minister further said that the pain of Partition can never be forgotten.
India will be celebrating the 75th year of Independence on Sunday. The day is recognised as that of national pride and honour, with the Prime Minister hoisting the flag and addressing the country from the Red Fort every year. A day prior to Independence Day, the President of the country delivers a televised ‘address to the nation’.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 14 Aug 2021,01:00 PM IST