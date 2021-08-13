'Attack on Democratic Structure': Rahul Gandhi as Twitter Locks Cong Accounts

A day after Twitter locked the accounts of the Congress party and a number of its leaders, Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 13 August, posted a video on YouTube registering his protest against the action, for which the party has inculpated the BJP.

"This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country," Gandhi can be heard saying in the video titled, "Twitter's dangerous game".

However, responding to the row over the locking of accounts, Twitter has maintained that Twitter Rules are "enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone" on the platform.