Decoding Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Poetic, Spell-Binding Speeches

(India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on 25 December 1924. This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark his birth anniversary.)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admired even by those who are not with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Many qualities have made him an ajaatashatru (a leader with no enemies). Among them: his spell-binding oratory, which was at once poetic and thoughtful, and frequently philosophical.
Here’s what makes his speeches stand out, among the rest:
Atal Bihari Vajpayee entered public life at the beginning of the 1950s. For several decades, he was praised as “the best prime minister India has never had”. That changed in May 1996, when he became India’s tenth prime minister ─ unluckily for him, his tenure lasted merely 13 days.
The BJP could not secure enough allies to cross the halfway (272) mark. Therefore, instead of inviting a vote on the motion, which he would have lost, Vajpayee announced at the end of this speech that he was going to Rashtrapati Bhavan to tender his resignation.
It turned out to be Atal ji’s personal triumph for several reasons. First, the speech contains his confident prediction that even though he was resigning, he would return to form the government after winning the people’s mandate. The prediction came true in 1998, and again in 1999.
Both belonged to the Janata Dal, which had only 46 MPs.
Third, the entire confidence motion debate was telecast live on Doordarshan for the first time in the history of Indian television. With this speech, Vajpayee succeeded in convincing even those who were not BJP supporters that he was the right man to become India’s prime minister in the next election.
If there is one Vajpayee video Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi should both watch, it is this. Even after nearly two decades, his speech in March 1998, when he initiated the debate on the confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, holds important lessons for both the BJP and the parties opposing it.
And it seals his reputation as India’s preeminent statesman who transcended the divisiveness that so corrodes our polity today.
Modi will hear in this speech how Vajpayee reached out to the opposition parties seeking their support, reminding them that he never hesitated in supporting them in the larger national interest, when they were in power. He reminded them: “All of us have to work together to face and overcome the problems and challenges before the nation. This cannot be done by a single party or a single alliance.”
Modi will also hear in this speech how respectfully Vajpayee praised Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and affirmed that, as far as foreign policy is concerned, he would not deviate from the traditional and time-tested bipartisan consensus on India’s relations with the rest of the world.
He recounted a highly revealing episode when he became India’s foreign minister in the Morarji Desai government in 1977.
Isn’t there a lesson in this for today’s BJP leaders, who have maligned Nehru and completely marginalised him in their narrative of history?
Similarly, Rahul will hear in this speech some sobering thoughts on why the people started losing faith in the Congress. Vajpayee cautioned the Congress and its allies that their practice of treating the BJP as a “political untouchable” would not work.
In other words, just as the BJP needs to become secular, the Congress needs to come out of its “communalism vs secularism” binary.
History will remember Vajpayee for many reasons. One of them was his bold decision to make India a nuclear-armed state. On 11 and 13 May 1998, India conducted nuclear tests near Pokharan, a small town in Rajasthan’s Thar desert.
This video contains Vajpayee’s speech in Parliament in 1999, in reply to a debate on his government’s historic decision.
Replying to the criticism from the Congress, the principal opposition party, he reminded its leaders that he, as the leader of the Jana Sangh, had supported the first-ever nuclear test conducted by Indira Gandhi’s government at Pokharan in 1974. (Unlike Vajpayee in 1998, Indira Gandhi had claimed that Pokharan-I was a “peaceful nuclear explosion”.)
In defence of Pokharan-II, Vajpayee asserted that India had to be “fully self-reliant in matters of national security.” He reminded his critics: “Vah purusharth ke prakateekaran ke liye nahin tha.” (We did not do it to boast our valour.)
He clarified the two pillars of India’s nuclear doctrine: “No first-use” of nuclear weapons; and never to use them against countries without nuclear weapons.
Criticising Pokharan-II, USA and several western powers (also Japan) imposed economic sanctions on India.
Referring to this, Vajpayee said:
This speech by Vajpayee is different from the other three. Here, he is not speaking as prime minister, but as the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. The year is 1997.
The prime minister’s seat is occupied by IK Gujral. He was one of India’s weakest prime ministers. He remained in office for less than a year (from April 1997 to March 1998).
The occasion is a debate in the Lok Sabha on corruption charges (in the infamous fodder scam) against the government of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar. The opposition is demanding the dismissal of Yadav’s government. Gujral is sitting expressionless – and powerless – as Vajpayee mounts a scathing attack on the misrule in Bihar.
For example, in this speech, besides flaying the government’s inability and unwillingness to take action against the corrupt, he shows his anger over the killing of dalits by powerful caste-based “senas” (private armies) in Bihar. He also rails against the inordinate delays in the working of the judiciary in punishing wrongdoers.
As this and other three videos show, Vajpayee always did meticulous research before his speeches. In my six years of working closely with him in the PMO, I found that he would never make a loose remark unsubstantiated by facts and arguments.
No wonder, Vajpayee is remembered not only as one India’s best prime minsiters, but also as the greatest parliamentarian the Lok Sabha (to which he was elected 10 times) and the Rajya Sabha (where he was a member for two terms) have seen.
Published: 23 Dec 2017,01:39 PM IST