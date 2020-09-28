Assam’s Sole Woman Chief Minister Syeda Anwara Taimur Passes Away

Syeda Anwara Taimur, the only woman Chief Minister of Assam, died in Australia after a prolonged illness on Monday, 28 September. She was 84. Family sources in Guwahati said that Taimur, Chief Minister from 6 December 1980 to 30 June 1981, was residing in Australia with her son for the past few years. A teacher of economics in Debicharan Barua Girls College in Jorhat before joining politics, she had an illustrious career spanning over four decades.

Elected to the Assam Assembly four times - 1972, 1978, 1983, and 1991 - as nominee of the Congress, she also served as state Public Works Department (PWD) minister from 1983 to 1985.