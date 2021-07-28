Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Videos To Twitter Spats, Why Himanta Raised the Pitch

Sarma isn't just the chief minister of Assam, he has also been the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance since its formation in 2016.

Zoramthanga's party Mizo National Front happens to be a member of the NEDA. Therefore Sarma is actually sparring with an alliance partner.

No doubt, this reflects poorly of the co-ordination within the alliance.

It is particularly embarrassing for Sarma as in 2018, he had claimed to have a good equation with the MNF and claimed victory when the party defeated the Congress in the Assembly elections that year.

During the elections, he had claimed to be "in touch" with "friends in the MNF" regarding a coalition government.

So if Sarma could have a good equation with MNF when it comes to forming a government, why couldn't he use that goodwill to settle the border dispute between the two states or at least prevent the escalation of a crisis?

In Mizoram, the BJP's relations with the MNF are presently in a bad shape. Last year, CM Zoramthanga had said that the BJP "isn't a good party" and that the MNF was ideologically opposed to it.

The Centre also had a run-in with Mizo organisations regarding the setting up of polling booths for Bru voters outside Mizoram during the 2018 elections.