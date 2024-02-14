3 Leaders Exit in a Month: What Opened the Floodgates for Maharashtra Congress?

"Ashok Chavan was definitely an asset for the party. Some are calling him a liability, some are holding the Enforcement Directorate (ED) responsible, all these reactions are hasty. He was basically very upset with the working style of a leader from Maharashtra," Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam posted on X, the day the former chief minister quit the party.

Without naming any leader, Nirupam highlighted a pressing problem in the party which many leaders are not openly speaking about publicly — the differences within the party unit over its functioning, at the helm of which is Nana Patole.

In the two days since he quit the party, the question has been phrased and rephrased to Chavan in several ways, but he has had a standard response: 'I will not speak ill about anybody'.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress, that was considered impenetrable until January while allies Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena saw vertical splits, saw the beginning of an exodus with Milind Deora, followed by Baba Siddiqui.