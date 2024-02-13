'Starting New Journey': Ashok Chavan Joins BJP a Day After Quitting Congress

File photo of former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan.
A day after resigning from the Congress party, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 13 February.
Chavan tendered his resignation letter addressed to state chief Nana Patole on Monday.
The development comes just a day after Chavan said he has not yet decide his further course of action and not had any talks with BJP leaders so far.
"I do not know about the BJP's modus operandi. I have not decided to join the BJP yet. As I said, I will reveal my decision in two days," Chavan said on Monday.
