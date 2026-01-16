Maharashtra Civic Polls: AIMIM a Surprise Winner, Does Better Than NCPSP & MNS

The AIMIM's gains were mostly in the cities in Khandesh and Marathwada regions.

The AIMIM took a lead in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation but it fell well short of a majority on its own. At the time of writing this piece, it was leading in or had won 20 wards.

The AIMIM stood second in Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Nanded Waghala and Dhule and made its presence felt in Amravati and Jalna as well.