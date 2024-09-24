The Strategy Behind Arvind Kejriwal's 5 Questions to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The change in political equations after the Lok Sabha elections has made the situation fluid for AAP.

On one hand, there is the BJP which is trying to compensate for its reduced political capital by doubling down on its aggression. Especially in Delhi, it senses an opportunity of ending its over 25-year long exile at the Assembly level. It has swept all 7 Lok Sabha seats for the third time in a row.

On the other hand, there is a resurgent Congress which is witnessing a revival nationally, having almost doubled its tally in the Lok Sabha.

There is a sense in AAP that the two national parties are out to squeeze it.

Kejriwal's questions to Bhagwat are an attempt to fight back against this. By attacking the RSS, he wants to stake claim to the Opposition space. So far, it is Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge who have owned the ideological space of firm Opposition to the RSS.

However, his questions also seek to drive a wedge between the RSS and BJP.

At the Assembly level in Delhi, AAP's success over the last decade stems from the manner in which it has appealed to sections which support the BJP at the national level as well as those which support the Congress.

Eventually, this is the AAP's national aim as well.