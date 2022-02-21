Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy Dies at 49 After Cardiac Arrest

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away on the morning of 21 February, Monday.
(Photo Courtesy: The News Minute)
Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away on the morning of 21 February, Monday. He was 49. Goutham Reddy reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday morning, and was brought dead to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.
The minister had recently returned from Dubai, where he was attending the India Pavilion at EXPO2020. He inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Week at the India Pavilion on 11 February.
Goutham Reddy was a two-time MLA from Atmakur Assembly constituency in Nellore district. He held the portfolios of Industries, Commerce, IT & Skill Development in the Andhra Pradesh government.
Reddy was the son of former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy who has represented the Nellore constituency in Lok Sabha multiple times.
Condolences poured in for Goutham Reddy from leaders across political parties as well as government officials and the general public.
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in a statement expressed "deep shock and profound grief" over his untimely demise. "Terming Gowtham Reddy as a young promising leader who was known to him since early days, the chief minister expressed anguish over the tragic incident and said that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague," a statement from his office said, conveying his condolences to the minister's family members.
Condoling his death, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: “Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Shri Mekapati Goutham Reddy's demise is most unfortunate.He was a very gentle, cultured man. He was a leader with an awareness of public issues and commitment to his work.”
Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that he was shocked beyond belief.
At the India Pavilion at EXPO Dubai, he inaugurated the state floor, and led the high-level delegation to attract investments to Andhra.
