Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy Dies at 49 After Cardiac Arrest

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away on the morning of 21 February, Monday. He was 49. Goutham Reddy reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday morning, and was brought dead to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

The minister had recently returned from Dubai, where he was attending the India Pavilion at EXPO2020. He inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Week at the India Pavilion on 11 February.

Goutham Reddy was a two-time MLA from Atmakur Assembly constituency in Nellore district. He held the portfolios of Industries, Commerce, IT & Skill Development in the Andhra Pradesh government.

Reddy was the son of former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy who has represented the Nellore constituency in Lok Sabha multiple times.

Condolences poured in for Goutham Reddy from leaders across political parties as well as government officials and the general public.