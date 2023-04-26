Clout, Caste: Why Bihar Parties Welcomed Anand Mohan's Release With Open Arms

A 'baahubali' who liked posing for photographs with a gun, a 'frenemy' of Lalu Prasad Yadav, a long-standing friend of Nitish Kumar, and one of the tallest leaders of Rajputs in Bihar - meet politician Anand Mohan Singh. His conviction in the case of the lynching of an IAS officer was probably one of the most talked about cases of Bihar in 2007.

Precisely why, the news of his release and his subsequent pictures with chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav have made national headlines.