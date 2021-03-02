AMMK in AIADMK Alliance? No Consensus Yet 

Sasikala had on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary last week said, “Supporters of Jayalalithaa should come together and our aim should be what Jayalalithaa had told us- AIADMK should rule the state for 100 years. We should keep that always in our hearts. All AIADMK cadres should ensure the party wins and we should form the government. I believe we will do it, because you are the true supporters of Jayalalithaa. You all will make it possible. Soon I'll meet the public and cadres”.

Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran were removed as AIADMK General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary in September 2017 by the party’s general council. Their removal was one of the preconditions of the merger of the faction led by O Panneerselvam with the one led by EPS. Following her release from jail, Sasikala has moved court challenging her removal from the top AIADMK post.

(This story was first published on The News Minute and has been republished here with permission.)