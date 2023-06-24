Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs All-Party Meet On Manipur Violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an all-party meet in New Delhi on Saturday, 24 June, on the situation in Manipur.

The meeting began at around 3 pm on Saturday.

Shah had earlier visited the violence-hit state on 29 May to meet several several stakeholders, including members of the Kuki and Meitei communities. The state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since 3 May, during which at least 90 people have been killed.

Meanwhile, the Congress has been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state and Central government over the situation, and has alleged that the saffron party has not been able to maintain peace in the state.