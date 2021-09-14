Akali Dal Candidates' List: Behind Sukhbir Badal's Plan to Win Back Punjab

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday 13 September declared its first list of 64 candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Elections are still about five months away so declaring the candidates in advance may give the party a head-start over its rivals - the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Declaring the candidates early is also Sukhbir Badal's way of projecting that the SAD is the main Opposition force in the state and not Aam Aadmi Party.

The SAD will be contesting 97 out of the state's 117 seats, leaving 20 for its ally - the Bahujan Samaj Party - as part of its seat-sharing arrangement. This means that the Akalis have now declared nearly two-thirds of the total number of candidates they would be putting up.

This decision to declare candidates in advance and even the selection of candidates is symptomatic of the kind of campaign SAD's CM face Sukhbir Badal is leading in the state.

For the sake of our own understanding, we can divide Badal's campaign into three components: leadership, ticket-selection and messaging.