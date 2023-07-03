LIVE Updates | 'Will Put Them In Their Place': Sharad Pawar Attacks, Rebels, BJP

Ajit Pawar LIVE Updates: A day after Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party with over 30 MLAs and took oath as the new Maharashtra deputy chief minister, party supremo Sharad Pawar paid respects at the YB Chavan memorial in Karad in an attempt to "take the fight to the people."

Addressing party workers at the venue, Pawar said that he will not rest until those creating unrest in the state and the party "are put in their place."

Ajit Pawar, meanwhile, convened a meeting on the nine ministers in the state at his Mumbai residence. While Ajit Pawar openly staked claim to the party saying that "most MLAs" are with him, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil addressed the media on Sunday and said that the party has moved a disqualification petition against the nine ministers who took oath on Sunday.