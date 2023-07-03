LIVE Updates | 'Will Put Them In Their Place': Sharad Pawar Attacks, Rebels, BJP
(Photo: PTI)
Ajit Pawar LIVE Updates: A day after Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party with over 30 MLAs and took oath as the new Maharashtra deputy chief minister, party supremo Sharad Pawar paid respects at the YB Chavan memorial in Karad in an attempt to "take the fight to the people."
Addressing party workers at the venue, Pawar said that he will not rest until those creating unrest in the state and the party "are put in their place."
Ajit Pawar, meanwhile, convened a meeting on the nine ministers in the state at his Mumbai residence. While Ajit Pawar openly staked claim to the party saying that "most MLAs" are with him, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil addressed the media on Sunday and said that the party has moved a disqualification petition against the nine ministers who took oath on Sunday.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar being welcomed by supporters as he reached Khed-Shivapur toll plaza on Pune-Satara Highway while on his way to Karad, on Monday, July 3, 2023.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar being greeted by supporters at his residence, in Mumbai, Monday, July 3, 2023.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar leaves for Karad to visit the memorial of Maharashtras first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan, in Pune, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supporters deface a banner showing party leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare during a protest against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other party leaders who joined the state cabinet, outside NCP office at Ballard Estate, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 2, 2023.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses supporters after paying tribute to former Maharashtra chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan, in Karad, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Sharad Pawar has called for a meeting of NCP leaders on Thursday, 5 July.
Jitendra Awhad on Sunday was appointed as the new Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly to replace Ajit Pawar.
The Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP moved a disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar and eight other ministers which Speaker Rahul Narvekar said he will "study and decide upon."
Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress have claimed that the deal of Ajit Pawar for the BJP is to become the chief minister, indicating a threat to Eknath Shinde's position.
NCP MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule said that her "love" for her brother will always be intact.
Ajit's nephew Rohit Pawar said that he owes his political career to his uncle but will not compromise on the party ideology.
NCP leader and now deputy CM Ajit Pawar will address the media at 4 pm likely to announce the new portfolios.
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narveker, who is to decide on the disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and 8 other NCP leaders who took oath as ministers on Sunday, meets Devendra Fadnavis at his residence.
NCP leader Eknath Khadse attacked the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis for joining hands with "corrupt" leaders of NCP.
"Devendra Fadnavis was running a campaign on corruption by many of these leaders. Now Fadnavis has joined hands with them which means that they are now clear of all charges. They are now in the washing machine of the BJP and they will come lout clean," he said.
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad reacted to the Congress party's objection to him being appointed as the Leader of Opposition without consulting the three allies.
"As of now we have the numbers. If the situation changes tomorrow, we will let go off the post. The goal is to fight together as MVA and the NCP is not so petty for a post," he said.
Awhad was reacting to several state Congress leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar saying that the party should be now get the post of LoP in the Assembly.
Addressing the media, Jitendra Awhad said that rebel leaders should use photos of Sharad Pawar only with is permission.
"They have already said that PM Modi is their leader, so they should use his photo," he said.
Addressing the media, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said that rebel MLAs are worried about Sharad Pawar's next move.
"Sharad Pawar does not give ultimatum. But the turnout in Karad shows what Maharashtra wants," NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said.
"The MLAs are now scared what will happen if Sharad Pawar sets foot in their constituency. They cannot have Sharad Pawar on the opposite side," he added.
Addressing the media on the current political situation in Maharashtra, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that no party in Maharashtra had any regards for the people mandate.
He reiterated his stand tweeted on Sunday that Sharad Pawar was well aware of the developments and engineered it in order to let go of Uddhav Thackeray.
"I won't be surprised if Supriya Sule gets a central berth," he said.
Ajit Bhaidas Patil, one of the eight ministers who took oath yesterday, appointed chief whip of Ajit Pawar faction.
Maharashtra Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Monday said that Ajit Pawar's deal with the BJP is to make him the chief minister.
"I had said this openly once but got into trouble back then. But that has always been the deal," Chavan said.
NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal meet Devendra fadnavis at his residence.
Addressing party workers in Karad, Sharad Pawar launched scathing on the BJP to say that the party is attempting to not jut destabilise other parties but also the state and the country.
“The Madhya Pradesh government was overthrown. A government was brought there to encourage caste tendencies. Such efforts are also being made in Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Himachal and southern states. In the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Yashwantrao Chavan attempts have been made to destabilise a democratically functioning," he said.
"Unfortunately, our colleagues fell victim to this kind of politics and ideology. I will not rest until I strengthen Maharashtra and I will not rest until I put those creating unrest in their place," Pawar said.
Newly inducted NCP ministers and MLAs supporting him met Ajit Pawar at his residence in Mumbai.
On receiving the disqualification petition of Ajit Pawar and others, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said that he will "study the petition and will take a decision accordingly."
Ajit Pawar has convened a meeting of all the ministers who took oath with him at his Mumbai. Many NCP MLAs who are supporting him are also likely to attend the meeting.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar paid respects to YB Chavan in Karad. He will later address party workers there.
Congress leader Pritviraj Chavan is also present with him.
Addressing the media on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that Ajit Pawar entering the alliance is a threat to CM Eknath Shinde's chair.
"The BJP is breaking the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress but this will not benefit them at all. In Maharashtra, we will fight unitedly. It is shocking that PM Modi had said that the leaders of NCP are involved in corruption and now those leaders have taken oath in Raj Bhawan," he told news agency ANI.
"Today I am saying this in front of the camera, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is going to change. Eknath Shinde will be removed. Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs are going to be disqualified," he said.
Addressing the media on Monday, Rohit Pawar said: "What is more important is why we are here. Voters are upset about the recent developments. My respect for Ajit Kaka will be the same even after what has happened. In my personal life, he has helped me a lot but in politics, the thought process of a party is very important."
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has sent a diqualification plea against Ajit Pawar and eight other who took oath as Maharashtra ministers on Sunday and sent it to Speaker Rahul Narwekar, state chief Jayant Patil said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)