Ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, Process of Farm Laws Repeal Begins: Report

Ahead of the planned repeal of the farm laws in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, the government seems to have started its process of ensuring a consensus on issues in the House. Reports say that the presiding officers have also asked party leaders to ensure that the four-week long session functions smoothly.

The winter session is scheduled to begin on 29 November.

Before the session itself is an all-party meet, scheduled to take place on Sunday, 28 November, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend, NDTV reported, quoting sources.