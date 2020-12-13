After Fractured Mandate, BJP to Back New Ally in Assam’s Bodoland

The BPF, which has been ruled the BTC ever since 2005 after the tribal autonomous body was constituted in 2003 as a political solution to Bodo agitation for a separate state, has won 17 seats this time while UPPL got 12 seats. The opposition Congress and Gana Suraksha Parishad managed to get one seat each.

Shah, greeting the Assam Chief Minister and BJP leaders, said: "NDA secured a comfortable majority in Assam BTC election. Congratulations to our ally UPPL, CM Sarbananda Sonowal, state President Ranjit Kumar Das, Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP unit. I thank people of Assam for their continued faith in PM Narendra Modi's resolve towards a developed North East."

Nadda, in a tweet, said: "Congratulations to NDA partner UPPL and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Astate President Ranjit Kumar Das, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for securing clear majority in Assam BTC election. The result shows the faith of people in the leadership and policies of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji."