Fixed Match or Real Anger? Inside Story of ABVP's Protests Against BJP

The relationship between the ABVP and the BJP isn't like between any other student outfit and political party in the country. The reason for this is the relationship between the RSS and the BJP. The ABVP is the student wing of the RSS, not the BJP. This is an important difference.

In fact, even its relationship with RSS is much more than just as its students wing.

Former Sangh ideologue KN Govindacharya linked it to the ban on the RSS following Mahatma Gandhi's assassination in 1948. “In the aftermath of Gandhi-ji’s assassination, the RSS was banned, starting in February 1948...the Sangh wanted to find a way to organise and continue its meetings normally. So it started meeting under the name of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad," he said.

However, within the ABVP, this version is contested. Many current and former members say that the outfit's formation had nothing to do with the ban. In either case, given the chronology, it is safe to say that ABVP acted as a major front for the RSS during the ban period and that the two organisations have deep ties.

Pre-dating the BJP and ties to RSS has given the ABVP some autonomy from the BJP though many of the party's leaders do come from its ranks. Govindacharya stressed on this autonomy during his conversation with Caravan. According to him, ABVP “has been developed as a self-sufficient and self-dependent organisation, with a spirit of cooperation towards other members of the same school of thought.”

The equation has begun to change to some extent under PM Modi. We'll come to that later in the article.