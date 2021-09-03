ABP CVoter Poll: Harish Rawat Emerges as Preferred Uttarakhand CM Candidate

An opinion poll carried out by ABP-CVoter has shown that 30.6 percent of the population polled prefer Congress leader and former state Chief Minister Harish Rawat as their candidate for the post.
(Photo: IANS/ Altered by The Quint)
Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, slated to be held early next year, an opinion poll carried out by ABP-CVoter has shown that 30.6% of the population polled preferred Congress leader and former state Chief Minister Harish Rawat as their candidate for the post.
The survey was carried out throughout August and had over 15,850 participants.
Meanwhile, 22.5% of the respondents chose Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and current state CM Pushkar Singh Dhami as their CM candidate while 19.5 percent picked BJP's Anil Baluni as their preferred candidate.
The survey placed the BJP ahead of other parties in the state, with the data projecting that the party will win 46 of the seats in the state Assembly, as opposed to its current hold of 57 seats. The data further projected BJP as picking up seats in a range of 44-48.
Meanwhile, the Congress is projected to win 21 seats, up from their current hold of 11 seats, with the data projecting a range of 19-23 seats.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is making its political debut in the state, is projected to win two seats, ranging between 0 and 4.
Further, the ABP-CVoter opinion poll projected that BJP will win 43.1% of the votes, while Congress is projected to pick up 32.6% of the votes.
