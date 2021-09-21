AAP To Contest in All 68 Seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2022

Meanwhile, to ensure a victory at the polls, the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has already begun promising various welfare schemes to the people of these states.

On Sunday, 19 September, Kejriwal promised one lakh jobs in six months if voted to power in the state.

Addressing a press conference with AAP's CM pick Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal, Kejriwal announced six major plans. He said that unemployed youths will soon be given jobs and and those who are unemployed will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000.

Kejriwal further announced that if the party was voted to power, they would provide one lakh jobs in six months and launch a job portal for the youths of the state.

He also announced that 80 percent of the government and private jobs in the state will be reserved for the youths from Uttarakhand.