'Forget Mama, Chacha Has Come': Kejriwal Takes a Dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 20 August, took a veiled dig at his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying that the people of the state should not trust their 'mama' (uncle) as he has "betrayed" them.

"There is a mama who has betrayed his nieces and nephews a lot. I would advise people not to trust him," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said while addressing a rally in MP's Satna district.