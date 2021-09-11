'A Scapegoat for BJP's Failures': Opposition Reacts to Vijay Rupani's Exit

As Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced his resignation on Saturday, 11 September, ending his term prematurely, politicians from the Opposition parties reacted to his departure, alleging that his removal marks the failure of the BJP-led government in the state.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Party President Amit Chavda, speaking to The Indian Express, alleged that the BJP had removed Rupani to compensate for its negligent tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment in Gujarat, and other pressing issues in the state. "The BJP is hiding its failures and making Rupani a scapegoat," he told the daily.