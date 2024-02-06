Mahabharat Era 'Lakshagriha’, Not Shrine, Rules Baghpat Court Over Disputed Site

Ranveer Singh Tomar, the advocate for the respondents in the petition, said that the Muslim side failed to prove that there was any graveyard here.

“The court has ruled this is no graveyard, it is a Lakshagriha since pracheen kaal (antiquity), it’s existed since the era of Mahabharata. There is no Muslim claim here. When Muslims came here (to rule), they demolished structures and did as they pleased. That won’t work any longer. Because now a new rajya is beginning. Now there is a new government,” Tomar said.

“This is actually a tilla (hill top) made during the Pandava era. There is a Gurukul also closeby. The court has declared that Muslims have no claim here. Their case has been dismissed,” Tomar added.

Tomar said that the Muslim side can appeal the lower court’s decision in the high court if they wish to, but that none of the evidence proves that this is a sufi shrine.

Advocate Shahid Khan, representing the case on behalf of the plaintiff, expressed their intention to move the higher court and present their case.

“It’s true that the court has ruled in their favor and our case has been dismissed. But we plan on appealing the lower court’s decision in the high court,” Khan said.