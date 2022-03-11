‘A Lesson, Shouldn’t Be Discouraged’: Mayawati After BSP’s Dismal Show in UP

A day after her party's dismal show in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday, 11 March, said that the "results were opposed to BSP's expectations".

The BSP could only win one seat out of the total 403 seats that went to polls.

"We should not be discouraged by it. Instead, we should learn from it, introspect and carry forward our party movement, and come back to power," she said.

"Before 2017, BJP did not have a good stake in Uttar Pradesh. Likewise, today, the Congress is also undergoing the same phase as BJP. UP election result is a lesson for us to continue putting in efforts," she added.
