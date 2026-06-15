‘523 Hate Songs Across YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music & Meta Library': Report

Meta and YouTube, with their large user base especially in India, have been facilitating the dissemination of hate music by hosting, promoting and monetizing hate content, according to a recent report by Washington based think-tank, The Centre for the Study of Organised Hate (CSOH).

The study, titled “Profiting from Hate Music: The Role of YouTube, Meta, Spotify and Apple Music in Hosting and Monetizing India's Hate Music Industry”, identified more than 500 'Hindutva pop hate songs' over a year (from January 2025 to January 2026) across platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Meta’s Music Library.

Hindutva hate music or 'Bhagwa' is not a new phenomenon in itself. What's relatively new is how these songs have been monetised and how an online industry profits from this hate in more ways than one.