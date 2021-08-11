Vijay Rupani – PM Modi’s ‘Proxy CM’ or a Formidable Political Force in Gujarat?

In 2016, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) decision to replace Anandiben Patel, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, with a lesser known, low-profile, non-Patidar leader, Vijay Rupani, took many by surprise.

On 31 July, as Rupani kicked off week-long celebrations of his government's five years in power, he become only the second BJP CM after Narendra Modi, and fourth overall, to complete five years at the helm in the state.