330 People Died Cleaning Tanks, But No Manual Scavenging Deaths: Govt in LS

As many as 330 people have died due to "hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks" from 2017-2022, the Centre said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 2 August.

It has, however, maintained that there have been no deaths due to 'manual scavenging' in India.

The response was given by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale to the questions asked by Bahujan Samaj Party MP Girish Chandra, regarding: