21-Year-Old Arya Rajendran May be Thiruvananthapuram’s New Mayor

Twenty-one year old Arya Rajendran, who represents the Mudavanmukal ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, may become the new mayor of the Kerala capital.

The CPI(M) district committee, had a meeting on Friday, 25 December, following the party’s win in the recently held civic body elections, and has recommended Rajendran’s name as the next mayor.

The state committee is expected to make an official announcement soon, and if they do accept the district committee’s recommendation, then Rajendran may perhaps be the youngest person in India to be appointed to the post.