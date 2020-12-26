21-Year-Old Arya Rajendran May be Thiruvananthapuram’s New Mayor

Twenty-one year old Arya Rajendran, who represents the Mudavanmukal ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, may become the new mayor of the Kerala capital.
The CPI(M) district committee, had a meeting on Friday, 25 December, following the party’s win in the recently held civic body elections, and has recommended Rajendran’s name as the next mayor.
The state committee is expected to make an official announcement soon, and if they do accept the district committee’s recommendation, then Rajendran may perhaps be the youngest person in India to be appointed to the post.
During the campaign for the local body polls in Kerala, Rajendran had told TNM, “Coming from a children's organisation, I would focus on upgrading the lower primary school in the ward.”
Two women candidates – OG Oleena and S Pushpalatha – were earlier projected as mayoral candidates in the recently concluded local body polls. However, while Oleena was defeated from the Kunnkuzhi ward, Pushpalath was defeated in the Nedungad ward.
Arya will be appointed to the post of mayor as per the reservation rules. In Kerala, fifty percent of seats are reserved for women in local bodies, and as per the rules, women head civic bodies alternatively.
In 2015, VK Prasanth of the CPI (M) was chosen as the Mayor. Prasanth quit the post when he was elected as MLA from the Vattiyoorkkav constituency in the Assembly by-elections held in October 2019, which is when K Sreekumar replaced Prasanth as the mayor. Therefore, as per the rules, this time, Arya will be succeeding Sreekumar as the Mayor.
(The story has been published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
