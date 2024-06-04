Patiala Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Punjab is having a multilateral contest in this year's General Elections. Former allies BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are fighting from all 13 seats independently, while INDIA alliance partners, Congress and AAP, also could not reach a seat-sharing deal and have fielded separate candidates in all the constituencies of the state.



All 13 seats of Punjab went to polls in the last phase of voting on 1 June.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, Congress emerged as the top party with eight seats in its account. BJP and SAD won two seats each, while AAP won the remaining one seat. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, NDA partners BJP and SAD won two and four seats, respectively. AAP won in four and Congress won in three constituencies.