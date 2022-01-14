Parliament's Budget Session to Commence From 31 Jan, Union Budget on 1 Feb

The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence from 31 January and end on 8 April.
The first part of the session will end on 11 February. The second part of the session would start on 14 March and conclude on 8 April.
There will be no sitting on 18 March on account of the festival of Holi.
"The 256th Session of Rajya Sabha (Budget Session 2022) is summoned to meet on Monday, 31 January, and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session may conclude on Friday, April 8. During this period, Chairman may be moved to kindly adjourn the Rajya Sabha on Friday, February 11 to reassemble on Monday, March 14 to enable the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to consider the 'Demands for Grants relating to Ministries/Departments and prepare their reports," a letter by Additional secretary-general of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Minister read.
The Budget Session will take place amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant across the country.
More than 400 Parliament staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 this month.
On Tuesday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla directed officials to take special care of MPs above the age of 60.
"We have made arrangements for testing and vaccination in the Parliament complex. It is true that a large number of officials in the Parliament have tested COVID positive. All the officials are fine. They are being monitored and taken care of by the doctors," he said.
The Monsoon Session of 2020 was the first full session held under COVID protocol with the Rajya Sabha meeting in the first half of the day and the Lok Sabha during the second half.
The same was followed for the first part of the Budget Session during 2021.
