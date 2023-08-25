'I Will Not Let Any Work Stop': CM Arvind Kejriwal on Development of Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the inauguration of development work in Dwarka
(Photo Courtesy: X/@ArvindKejriwal)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is looking to construct roads in unauthorised colonies by 24 December, inaugurated road and drainage development works in the Dashrathpuri colony of the Dwarka Assembly constituency on Wednesday, 23 August.
Construction of roads, sewer lines, water lines, and gas pipelines has been completed in various areas including Vaishali, Dabri Extension, Durga Park, Vashist Park, Raghunagar, and Sagarpur.
The completion of these works has brought great satisfaction to local residents, as Kejriwal highlighted the dismal condition of slum colonies in Delhi, at the inauguration of road development works under the Dwarka Assembly constituency.
CM Kejriwal also said that his government's development efforts will continue despite the Centre's attempts to take away power from the elected Delhi government.
The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April 2021, while the Assembly polls in Delhi are scheduled for February 2025.
Kejriwal stated that his government is actively working towards providing clean, piped drinking water to all households. "It is my dream that in the next few years, every household should have clean, piped drinking water. The water should be so clean that people can drink it without using a filter," he said.
Kejriwal emphasised the government's efforts in enhancing education, health, and power, with the ultimate goal of ensuring clean drinking water for every household. "My dream is that every household gets round-the-clock supply of clean drinking water, which can be consumed directly from the tap," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by The Times of India.