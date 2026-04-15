Omar Abdullah Says ‘Won't Allow Jungle Raj’ After Jammu Cow Vigilante Incident

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A man from Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir remains missing after reportedly being assaulted by individuals identified as cow vigilantes on 13 April 2026. The incident occurred when the victim, who was transporting cattle, was allegedly chased and attacked, leading him to jump into a stream. Authorities have launched an intensive search operation, and four suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Protests erupted in the area, with locals demanding justice and a thorough investigation.
According to The Indian Express, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident, stating that "jungle raj" would not be tolerated in the Union Territory. He urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take strict action against those responsible and emphasised the need to maintain peace in the region. Abdullah described the disappearance as "murder" and assured that communal conflict would not be permitted under his administration.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the victim, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, was transporting cattle with proper permission when he was intercepted and assaulted by four men. The incident led to protests and a blockade of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway by local residents. A special investigation team was constituted, and law enforcement agencies have intensified search operations to locate the missing individual.
Ongoing coverage confirmed that the search for the missing man entered its third day, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police participating. Officials reiterated their commitment to a fair and transparent investigation, and the Chief Minister reiterated that attempts to incite unrest would be firmly addressed.
Protests in Ramban continued as community members demanded accountability and swift justice as details emerged. The police have identified the four arrested individuals as residents of Ramban and stated that further investigation is underway to determine the full sequence of events.
"We are keen to have a peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir, but there are some people who want to establish jungle raj here and vitiate the atmosphere of this place. They do not want peace and would like to see communal conflict in this region," Omar Abdullah said, according to official statements.
Community leaders and officials have called for calm, urging residents not to take the law into their own hands following reports of heightened tensions. The administration has assured that all legal procedures will be followed and that those found guilty will face appropriate consequences.
Efforts to trace the missing man have included coordinated searches along the stream and surrounding areas, with authorities maintaining regular communication with the victim's family as search operations continued. The case has drawn significant attention from both local and national leaders, who have reiterated the importance of upholding law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Certain elements, uncomfortable with peace, want to incite communal tension and unrest. We will act firmly against those trying to establish jungle raj here. As long as we are in power, such designs will not be allowed to succeed," Omar Abdullah stated during a public address.
Officials have appealed for public cooperation and patience as the investigation progresses in the ongoing probe. The administration has reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice and preventing any escalation of communal tensions in the region.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.