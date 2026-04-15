Omar Abdullah Says ‘Won't Allow Jungle Raj’ After Jammu Cow Vigilante Incident

A man from Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir remains missing after reportedly being assaulted by individuals identified as cow vigilantes on 13 April 2026. The incident occurred when the victim, who was transporting cattle, was allegedly chased and attacked, leading him to jump into a stream. Authorities have launched an intensive search operation, and four suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Protests erupted in the area, with locals demanding justice and a thorough investigation.