Norovirus Cases Detected in Kerala, Govt Asks People To Be Vigilant

A day after Norovirus cases were confirmed in Wayanad district, the Kerala government on Friday, 12 November, said people need to be vigilant about the very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

The rare norovirus infection was reported in some 13 students of a veterinary college in Pookode near Vythiri in Wayanad district two weeks ago.

Health authorities said that though things have been brought under control and no further spread is reported, they are preparing a data bank of students of the veterinary science college besides holding an awareness class as part of preventive measures.

Veterinary college authorities said the infection was first found in students living in hostels outside the campus. The health authorities were quick to collect samples and sent them to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Alappuzha for testing.