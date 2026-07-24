'NEET Destroyed My Family': Brother of S Anitha, Tamil Nadu's First NEET Victim

Protesters in New Delhi are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accountability from the National Testing Agency (NTA), compensation for the families of those students who died by suicide and a complete structural overhaul of competitive examinations.

The current outcry reopens deep historical wounds over the imposition of NEET across India. Implemented nationwide to create a unified medical entrance mechanism, the single-window exam faced immediate and fierce resistance, particularly in southern states like Tamil Nadu.

Critics and state lawmakers argued that a standardised exam based predominantly on the central CBSE curriculum systematically disadvantaged rural, state-board, and economically underprivileged students who could not afford expensive private coaching centres. For Tamil Nadu, where medical admissions had historically been granted based on Class 12 state board merit, the shift was seen as an encroachment on state autonomy and an equitable education framework.

No case illustrated this systemic gap more starkly than that of S. Anitha.